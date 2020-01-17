Closings
There are currently 80 active closings. Click for more details.

Jenkins, Tripp lead Pacific to a 65-55 win over Portland

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Daniss Jenkins and Jahlil Tripp scored 16 and 15 points, respectively and Pacific handed Portland its seventh loss in its last eight games with a 65-55 win on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 23-23 with 2:12 left in the first half after Theo Akwuba hit the second of two free throws. Daniss Jenkins hit a 3 and Jahlil Tripp added a layup to push Pacific’s lead to five points, but Akwuba hit two free throws with :05 left to pull Portland within 3 at intermission.

The Tigers took an eight-point lead at 44-36 on a layup by Tripp with 13:47, but Pacific then went scoreless for almost three minutes and still held onto a six-point lead.

Tripp was 6 of 8 from the free throw line and grabbed 14 rebounds for Pacific (14-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). James Hampshire added 10 points and grabbed six boards off the bench.

Malcolm Porter had 17 points to lead Portland (9-9, 1-2). Chase Adams added 14 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.