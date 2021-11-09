Jefferson lifts Middle Tennessee over Brescia 98-59

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Josh Jefferson had 16 points as Middle Tennessee rolled past Brescia 98-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Isaiah Turner had 13 points for Middle Tennessee. Eli Lawrence added 12 points and Christian Fussell had 10 points.

Tre Pillow had nine points for the Bearcats.

