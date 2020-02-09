Jeffers, Jones stop High Point rally, Radford holds on 81-70

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Josiah Jeffers hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining, blunting a High Point rally as Radford won a fourth straight, 81-70, Saturday night.

Jeffers finished with a career-high 12 points, making 4-of-7 from distance. Carlik Jones led the Highlanders with 20 points and five assists, Donald Hicks added 12 with eight rebounds and Devine Eke scored 10 with three steals.

Radford (14-9, 9-2 Big South Conference) held a 20-point lead at halftime and the Highlanders were still leading 75-55 with 4:37 to play only to see that whittled to 76-68 with 1:11 left.

The Panthers (7-17, 4-7) made two 3-pointers and were 7 of 10 at the line in their 13-1 rally. Jamal Wright and Denny Slay II each scored 17 to lead High Point, which saw a two-game win streak end. Each made three 3-pointers.

High Point’s top scorer, John-Michael Wright (15 ppg), finished with nine on 2-for-11) shooting, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Radford made 61% from the field, (26-for-43) with 13 3-pointers and scored 18 off 13 high Point turnovers. The Highlanders are second in the Big South behind 12-0 Winthrop.

Radford and Winthrop clash on Monday in Rock Hill, S.C.. High Point visits Gardner-Webb on Monday.

