Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)David Jean-Baptiste scored 18 points and Matt Ryan had 17 points as Chattanooga topped Wofford 72-59 on Wednesday night.

Ramon Vila added 14 points for the Mocs (12-6, 3-2 Southern Conference).

Nathan Hoover had 20 points for the Terriers (11-7, 3-2). Storm Murphy added six assists.

Chattanooga scored the first 10 points and went on to lead 43-20 at halftime. The Mocs shot 53% and made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half. Wofford shot 31% and made only eight field goals in the first half.

Chattanooga plays at UNC Greensboro on Saturday. Wofford will be at home against Furman on Friday.

