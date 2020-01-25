Jaworski scores 20 as Lafayette races past Lehigh 74-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Justin Jaworski scored 20 points as Lafayette defeated Lehigh 74-56 in The Rivalry, a clash between in-state foes on Saturday.

Jaworski rebounded from single-digit scoring in the Leopards’previous two games, in which he was 6-for-22 shooting. Freshman Leo O’Boyle scored 12 points in his first start for Lafayette (12-7, 4-4 Patriot League). Lukas Jarrett added 11 points and five rebounds.

Nic Lynch had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (5-15, 2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points. Jordan Cohen had six assists.

Lafayette shot 50% (28-of-56) from the floor with 11 3-pointers. Lehigh shot 39% and was 5-for-18 from distance. The Leopards defeated Lehigh in The Rivalry for the first time in nine meeetings and ended their first two-game skid of the season.

Lafayette faces Colgate on the road on Wednesday. Lehigh plays American on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel