Jarrett, Griffin lead Jackson State over UAPB 49-45

NCAA Basketball
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Tristan Jarrett scored 15 points, Roland Griffin added 13 and Jackson State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-45 on Monday night for its third straight win.

Jonas James’ go-ahead jumper put Jackson State up 45-43 with 36 seconds to play and Venjie Wallis added two free throws for a 47-43 lead. The Golden Lions closed to 47-45 on Marcus Wallace’s jumper with 2 seconds left before Jarrett iced it with two free throws. Jordan McNair’s 3-point try at the buzzer missed.

Jayveous McKinnis grabbed 13 rebounds and Dontelius Ross had three steals for the Tigers (8-14, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who held UAPB to 18 second-half points.

Markedric Bell and Dequan Morris scored 10 points apiece for UAPB (3-18, 2-7), which has lost six straight.

Jackson State hosts Alcorn State on Saturday and Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday.

