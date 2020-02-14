Jamison Jr. lifts Gardner-Webb past Winthrop 74-70

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Eric Jamison Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Gardner-Webb edged Winthrop 74-70 on Thursday night.

Nate Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb (11-14, 7-6 Big South Conference). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Ludovic Dufeal established a defensive presence with eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Charles Falden had 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (18-9, 12-2). D.J. Burns added 12 points and seven rebounds and Micheal Anumba collared six boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 99-95 on Jan. 11. Gardner-Webb plays Hampton on the road next Thursday. Winthrop faces Presbyterian on the road on Saturday.

