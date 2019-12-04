Jamison Jr. leads Gardner-Webb over Coker 73-59

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Eric Jamison Jr. had a career-high 22 points as Gardner-Webb topped Division II Coker 73-59 on Tuesday night.

Jose Perez added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5). Nate Johnson had 11 points and Kareem Reid added three blocks.

Chandler Lindsey had 17 points for the Cobras. Roy Ellis added 10 points. Williams Onyeodi had seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb matches up against Wofford on the road on Saturday.

—

—

