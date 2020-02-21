James carries North Alabama over Kennesaw State 65-46

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Mervin James recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry North Alabama to a 65-46 win over Kennesaw State on Thursday night.

Christian Agnew had 13 points for North Alabama (11-16, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. C.J. Brim added 10 points. Emanuel Littles had 12 rebounds.

Ugo Obineke had 11 points for the Owls (1-25, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Tyler Hooker added 10 points. Drew Romich had eight rebounds.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 78-58 on Jan. 23. North Alabama takes on NJIT at home next Thursday. Kennesaw State faces Jacksonville on the road on Saturday.

