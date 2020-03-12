Jacob, Daye, Osaghae power FIU past Rice 85-76 in C-USA

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Trejon Jacob scored 21 points and Antonio Daye Jr. 20 more as FIU eliminated Rice from the Conference USA tournament 85-76 on Wednesday night.

Osasumwen Osaghae blocked six shots and tossed in 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds for the fifth-seeded Panthers (19-13). Osaghae is the national leader in blocked shots and boosted his total to 122.

FIU meets No. 4 seed Charlotte in the C-USA quarterfinals on Thursday.

Drew Peterson scored a career-high 24 points for the No. 12 seed Owls (15-17). Trey Murphy III added 18 points. Ako Adams had 12 points on four 3-pointers.

