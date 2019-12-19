Jacksonville works over Presbyterian 81-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Destin Barnes hit five 3-pointers and posted 17 points and Jacksonville beat Presbyterian 81-58 on Wednesday night.

Mo Arnold had 14 points for Jacksonville (7-6). DeAnthony McCallum added 13 points.

Chris Martin had 19 points for the Blue Hose (2-9). Cory Hightower added 11 points.

Jacksonville matches up against Clemson on the road on Friday. Presbyterian plays Michigan on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.