Jacksonville St. downs Tennessee Tech, readies for tourney

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kayne Henry scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and his two foul shots with 15 seconds left served as the game winning points in Jacksonville State’s 75-71 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

The Gamecocks enter the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 7-seed and will play sixth-seeded Eastern Illinois on March 4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The winner will advance to play No. 3-seed Austin Peay on March 5.

Jacksonville State has won three of its last four, however, those wins were against squads that didn’t qualify for the post-season.

Tennessee Tech finished ninth in the 12-team conference where the top eight seeds qualify for the OVC tourney.

Garrett Golday’s basket with 36 second left brought Tennessee Tech into a tie at 71 with 36 seconds to go. After the Golden Eagles called time out, Marek Welsch missed a layup and Henry got fouled on the offensive rebound to set up his foul shots. JR Clay missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Welsch ended it with two foul shots.

Ty Hudson scored 16 for the Gamecocks (13-18, 8-10 Ohio Valley Conference) and Jacara Cross 15. Henry, Hudson and Cross combined to make 18 of Jacksonville State’s 25-made baskets.

Golday scored 14 for Tennessee Tech (9-22, 6-12) off the bench and Clay scored 12.

