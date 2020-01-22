Closings
Jacksons pave the way in Toledo’s 83-74 win over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Marreon Jackson scored 29 points and Willie Jackson snared 14 rebounds to lead Toledo to an 83-74 win over Ohio on Tuesday.

Luke Knapke scored 22 points, Dylan Anderson 11 and Keshaun Anderson 10 off the bench for the Rockets (10-8, 2-3 Mid-American Conference).

Jordan Dartis provided Ohio with its only lead of the game with a 3-pointer a minute-and-a-half in before a 16-6 run by Toledo made it 18-9. Jason Preston made back-to-back layups for Ohio (10-8, 2-3) to tie at 23 with 6:41 before halftime. The Rockets used a 12-5 burst to close the half and they led by double digits for most of the second half.

Preston led the Bobcats with a career-tying 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Ben Roderick scored 11 and Sylvester Ogbonda collected 11 rebounds.

