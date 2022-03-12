BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Miya Crump scored 22 points to lead six Jackson State players in double figures and the top-seeded Lady Tigers rolled to the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament title with a 101-80 win over third-seeded Alabama State on Saturday for their nation-leading 21st straight win.

Crump was 8-of-11 shooting with five steals and Dayzsha Rogan added 17 points, five assists and four steals. Ameshya Williams-Holliday, the SWAC’s player of the year, had 14 points and nine rebounds. Keshuna Luckett, LaMiracle Sims and Jariyah Covington had 11 points each as Jackson State (23-6) shot 58%.

”They never thought that they wasn’t going to win,” Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed said. ”We had a night last night where they just wanted to rest. They didn’t want to read a scouting report. They didn’t want to watch film. They said `Coach, we got it.”’

Ayana Emmanuel scored 26 points, Jayla Crawford had 22 and Shmya Ward 14 for the Lady Hornets (15-15), who shot 48%.

Jackson State has the nation’s longest active win streak heading into the NCAA Tournament after going 18-0 in winning the regular-season title by five games then sweeping three tournament matchups. Pac-12 champion Stanford has won 20 straight.

The Lady Tigers edged the Lady Hornets 67-66 in last year’s title game but dominated this season’s two meetings, winning 79-52 on Jan. 8.

Jackson State led by double figures the entire second half. A 3-pointer by Rogan with 2:43 left gave Jackson State its largest lead of 24 points.

An 11-point halftime lead grew to 19 during the third quarter after Rogan hit a couple of 3-pointers, and it was 71-56 heading into the final period.

Williams-Holliday went to the bench with her second foul early in the second quarter with the Lady Tigers leading by 12. The Lady Hornets took advantage with Williams-Holliday not defending the hoop, getting within seven before Covington scored five points in a 7-2 half-ending run to lead 49-38.

Jackson State has won 37 straight over SWAC opponents, including tournament and regular-season games.

