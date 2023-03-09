BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Ken Evans scored 22 points and Romelle Mansel added four in the overtime as Jackson State took down Prairie View A&M 62-60 on Thursday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Evans missed a fast-break dunk late in overtime and Prairie View raced the other way with 14 seconds left, but Tekorian Smith was off the mark on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Evans also added seven rebounds for the Tigers (14-18). Mansel scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and six blocks.

William Douglas led the Panthers (13-19) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Braden Bell added 12 points and seven rebounds for Prairie View A&M. Smith also had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.