Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Noem to deliver South Dakota’s State of the State Address

Jackson sparks North Carolina A&T past Delaware State, 98-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)

Ronald Jackson missed collecting his eighth double-double of the season, putting up 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds for NC A&T (7-11, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Fred Cleveland had 13 points and dished four assists, Devin Haygood added 12 points and Tyrone Lyons 10.

John Crosby scored 28 points to lead the Hornets (2-15, 1-2). Myles Carter added 14 points, Omari Peek-Green contributed 10 points and FAhim Jennto grabbed 10 rebounds.

Delaware State knocked off three-time defending MEAC champion North Carolina Central Saturday on a last-second shot by Crosby that had to be reviewed by officials before the Hornets could celebrate the victory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.