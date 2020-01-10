Jackson scores 37 points, UTSA dumps Louisiana Tech

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jhivvan Jackson scored 37 points – 24 from 3-point range – and UTSA overwhelmed Louisiana Tech 89-73 on Thursday.

Jackson was 8 of 15 from distance and 11 of 23 overall and made all but one of his eight foul shots. Luka Barisic scored 16 and Keaton Wallace 13. Byron Frohnen grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed four assists.

The Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 Conference USA) built a 24-8 lead en route to a 53-27 halftime advantage. The win stopped a two game skid though UTSA now has won six of its last nine contests.

Daquan Bracey and Kalob Ledoux led the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1) with 12 points apiece and Derric Jean scored 11.

