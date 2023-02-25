CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Tre Jackson’s 22 points helped Western Carolina defeat VMI 85-66 in the regular season finale on Saturday night.

Jackson added five rebounds for the Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 Southern Conference). Tyzhaun Claude added 18 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tyler Houser finished with 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Keydets (7-24, 2-16). Asher Woods added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

A 10-0 run to close out the first half gave Western Carolina a seven-point lead. Woolbright led their club in scoring with 10 points. Western Carolina took the lead for what would be the final time on DJ Campbell’s jump shot with 15:14 remaining in the contest. His team would outscore VMI by 12 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.