Jackson leads UMBC to 65-59 victory over New Hampshire

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP)K.J. Jackson had 19 points and seven rebounds as UMBC defeated New Hampshire 65-59 on Saturday.

Jackson made 6 of 14 shots from the floor, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Retrievers (12-14, 5-6 America East Conference). He was 6 of 8 at the free-throw line. Brandon Horvath finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 11, while Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10 rebounds to go with seven points off the bench.

Marque Maultsby had 15 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (11-13, 4-7), who trailed 37-24 at halftime. Maultsby hit just 5 of 17 shots as New Hampshire shot 31% from the floor and 27% from 3-point range (7 of 27). Nick Guadarrama and Josh Hopkins scored 12 apiece.

UMBC shot 40% overall but just 21% from distance (4 of 19). The Retrievers evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. New Hampshire defeated UMBC 65-60 on Jan. 18.

