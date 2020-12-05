Jackson leads Tulsa over Texas-Arlington 79-64

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Darien Jackson registered 10 points and nine rebounds as Tulsa beat Texas-Arlington 79-64 on Friday.
Elijah Joiner had 14 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (1-2). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.
Sam Griffin had 13 points and David Azore added 11 points for the Mavericks (1-4).
