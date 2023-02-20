BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Justus Jackson scored 16 points to lead Hawaii to a 61-50 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night.

Jackson made 6 of 8 shots (4 for 5 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (20-8, 11-5 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan hit two 3-pointers and scored 15. Kamaka Hepa added 12 points.

The Roadrunners (10-17, 6-10) were led by Antavion Collum with 19 points.

NEXT UP

Hawaii plays UC Riverside at home on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield visits Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.