Jackson carries Grambling St. over SE Louisiana 81-70

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Devante Jackson scored a career-high 26 points as Grambling State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Gaston had 17 points, including 9 of 10 at the free throw line, and six rebounds for Grambling State, which is off to a 3-0 start. Ivy Smith Jr. added 12 points.

Grambling led for all but 1:36 of the game and built leads as large as 14 points. Southeastern Louisiana came as close as 64-62 on a Pape Diop free throw with 6:21 remaining in the game. Smith drove for a layup to start a Grambling 10-0 run in which the Lions were 0-for-6.

Tyron Brewer had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (1-2). Brandon Gonzalez added 13 points. Von Julien had 12 points.

Grambling State matches up against San Jose State on the road next Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Mobile at home on Sunday.

