Jack, Toro spark George Washington past Duquesne 70-67

PITTSBURGH (AP)Maceo Jack tossed in 20 points and Arnaldo Toro added a double-double off the bench as George Washington held off Duquesne 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Jack buried 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and grabbed five rebounds for the Colonials (12-14, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toro finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Armel Potter added 11 points and 10 boards for his third double-double. Freshman Jamison Battle pitched in with 11 points and six boards, while Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 10 with seven rebounds.

George Washington led 35-32 at halftime, stretched its lead to 52-42 on a Jack 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the game and upped its advantage to 62-48 on a Battle 3-pointer with 5:05 remaining. Sincere Carry’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go pulled Duquesne within 68-66, but Nelson and Toro both hit 1 of 2 free throws to hold the Dukes at bay.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Duquesne (18-7, 8-5). Carry finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Michael Hughes totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 10 but hit just 2 of 10 shots.

George Washington shot 48% from the floor, 45% from beyond the arc (9 of 20) but made just 11 of 18 foul shots. Duquesne shot 40% overall, 21% from distance (5 of 24) and made 8 of 13 at the free-throw line.

