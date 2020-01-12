Jaakkola carries Cal Poly over CS Northridge 74-56

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Tuukka Jaakkola had 17 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Northridge 74-56 on Saturday night.

Junior Ballard had 15 points for Cal Poly (4-12, 1-1 Big West Conference). Malek Harwell added 10 points. Alimamy Koroma had three blocks for the hosts.

Colby Rogers, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring heading into the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

Terrell Gomez had 18 points for the Matadors (6-12, 1-1). Lamine Diane added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Cal Poly matches up against Hawaii on the road on Thursday. Cal State Northridge plays UC Riverside on the road on Thursday.

