Ivey scores 23 to carry San Jose St. over Pepperdine 83-68

NCAA Basketball
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Brae Ivey had a career-high 23 points as San Jose State ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating Pepperdine 83-68 on Saturday night.

Omari Moore had 12 points for San Jose State (4-10). Seneca Knight added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Christian Anigwe had three blocks for the hosts.

Kameron Edwards had 19 points for the Waves (7-7), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Colbey Ross added 14 points and 11 assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Skylar Chavez had 13 points.

San Jose State plays New Mexico at home on Wednesday. Pepperdine plays Pacific at home on Thursday.

