NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr.’s 20 points helped Iona defeat Mount St. Mary’s 81-51 on Friday night.

Clayton added three steals for the Gaels (15-7, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins shot 5 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dola Adebayo led the way for the Mountaineers (7-16, 3-9) with 13 points and six rebounds. George Tinsley added eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Mount St. Mary’s. Jalen Benjamin also had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Iona visits Fairfield while Mount St. Mary’s visits Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.