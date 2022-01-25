NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots and Iona beat Siena 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Elijah Joiner had 13 points for Iona (17-3, 9-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ryan Myers scored 13 and Tyson Jolly had 12 points and three blocks.

The Gaels swatted a season-high 11 blocks, a key contributor to Siena’s season-low 21 first-half points.

Colby Rogers had 17 points for the Saints (6-8, 3-3). Aidan Carpenter added 13 points and Jayce Johnson grabbed eight rebounds.

