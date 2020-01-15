Ingram’s double-double helps UCF overwhelm Tulane

NCAA Basketball
NEW ORLEANS (AP)Dazon Ingram scored 15 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and UCF grabbed its first American Athletic Conference win of the season beating Tulane 74-55 on Tuesday.

UCF (10-7, 1-4) built a 25-9 lead and went to intermission up 34-17. The Knights distributed 10 assists on 12 field goals made before the break. Tulane (10-7, 2-3) missed 20 of 25-shot attempts in the first half.

The Knights never trailed as they ended a five-game losing streak that followed six straight wins.

Ingram scored 11 of his points from the foul line. Darin Green Jr. – off the bench – and Matt Milon each scored 12 and Brandon Mahan 11.

Christion Thompson led Tulane with 19 points, Nic Thomas added 12 and K.J. Lawson 10.

