Ingram scores 26 to carry FAU over Florida College 107-72

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Jailyn Ingram had 26 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida College 107-72 on Monday.
B.J. Greenlee had 16 points for Florida Atlantic (5-3). Michael Forrest added 11 points and Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.
Jalon Perry had 23 points for the Falcons. Ladarron Cleveland added 21 points and Matt Simpson had 17 points.
