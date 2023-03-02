JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)(AP) – Tariq Ingraham’s 20 points helped Rider defeat Saint Peter’s 73-60 on Thursday night.

Ingraham added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Broncs (16-12, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell scored 15 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Dwight Murray Jr. shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jaylen Murray led the Peacocks (11-17, 6-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jayden Saddler added 11 points for Saint Peter’s. Isiah Dasher also had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.