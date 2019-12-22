Indians St. leads from start to finish to beat Chicago St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Tyreke Key and Jake Laravia each scored 17 points and Indiana State beat Chicago State 85-64 on Sunday.

Along with Tre Williams’ 10 points, the trio finished a combined 18-of-25 shooting while Laravia made 7-of-12 free throws. The Sycamores (7-4) have won all four of their contests at home.

Indiana State built an 18-9 lead and led 40-25 at intermission. The Sycamores never trailed.

Xavier Johnson and Isaiah Lewis led Chicago State (4-10) with 17 points apiece and Jace Colley scored 10.

Indian State begins the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 30 when it hosts Southern Illinois.

Chicago State heads to Missouri on Dec. 30 before starting Western Athletic Conference action on Jan. 2 hosting Utah Valley.

