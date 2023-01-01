VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Cooper Neese scored 16 points as Indiana State beat Valparaiso 68-50 on Sunday.

Neese had five rebounds for the Sycamores (11-4, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade McKnight added 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Ben Krikke finished with 16 points and three blocks for the Beacons (6-9, 0-4). Kobe King added 13 points and two steals for Valparaiso.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Indiana State visits Illinois State while Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.