On a five-game losing streak, Indiana is in search of a spark to get back on the right track and return to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

A chance will come Thursday night when the Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) host Maryland in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana is 0-5 this month, with its most recent victory coming at Maryland on Jan. 29.

“We’ve got to go on and try to get our mojo back,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’ve got to find a win somewhere so (that) we’re feeling good about ourselves.”

Indiana’s last two losses have been heartbreakers. The Hoosiers were unable to hold a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation in an 80-69 overtime loss at No. 22 Ohio State on Monday. Before that, in a home loss to then-No. 15 Wisconsin, Indiana blew a five-point lead in the final four minutes, getting outscored 13-3 down the stretch.

“We’ve got to get them over the hump,” Woodson said. “I wish I had a magic pill to get them over the hump right now because again, we’re right there. I can’t fault effort.”

In its first meeting with Maryland, Indiana played stellar defense, holding the Terrapins to 28.6 percent shooting from the floor and 22.2 percent from 3-point range. As a team, Indiana leads the Big Ten in field-goal-percentage defense (38.3) while ranking second in scoring defense (64.8 points per game allowed).

“Our defense has been solid all year,” Woodson said. “It’s put us in a position where we can possibly win.”

Maryland (13-14, 5-11) has won two straight. The Terrapins are coming off a 67-61 home win over Penn State on Monday night behind 18 points from guard Fatts Russell.

Eric Ayala, in his second game back from a wrist injury, added 13 points off the bench after scoring just two points in the prior game against Nebraska.

“Each day he gains a little more confidence,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “Today was a direct result of the practice he had yesterday. He made shots yesterday. He felt like the old Eric in terms of his aggressiveness and scoring the basketball.”

Ayala, who averages 14.5 points per game, and Russell (14.1) have led Maryland offensively throughout the season in its guard-heavy attack. The Terrapins are at their best when they are active defensively, ranking sixth in the Big Ten in steals per game (6.1).

