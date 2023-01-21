BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Davante Dennis had 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 70-64 victory against Lamar on Saturday night.

Dennis added five steals for the Cardinals (8-12, 2-5 Southland Conference). Jonathan Cisse scored 19 points while going 5 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 11 from the line. Stephon Payne III recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (6-14, 2-6) with 16 points. Chris Pryor added 15 points for Lamar. Cody Pennebaker also recorded 13 points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Incarnate Word hosts McNeese while Lamar hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

—

