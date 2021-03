SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina 80-71 on Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

''The world saw today why Jordan Lewis is the best point guard in the SEC,'' Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. ''She shares and cares and finds ways to impact us in so many different categories.''