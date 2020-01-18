Closings
Igbanu carries Tulsa past Tulane 67-54

NCAA Basketball
NEW ORLEANS (AP)Martins Igbanu scored 19 points and made 11 of 12 free throws as Tulsa shot 59% in the second half and beat Tulane 67-54 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Jeriah Horne scored 16 points and Brandon Rachal added 16 with seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Elijah Joiner had seven rebounds and four assists.

Tulane scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team, and finished shooting 38% from the floor (21 of 55).

K.J. Lawson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Green Wave (10-8, 2-4). Teshaun Hightower added 14 points and Christion Thompson had 10.

Tulsa plays Memphis at home on Wednesday. Tulane takes on East Carolina on the road next Saturday.

