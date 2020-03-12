Idaho State wins first Big Sky Tournament game in 11 years

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Austin Smellie scored 16 points, Chier Maker had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Idaho State won its first Big Sky Conference Tournament game in 11 years with a 64-62 victory over Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

No. 11 seed Idaho State will play No. 3 seed Montana on Thursday for a chance to end a 19-game losing streak in the series. The Bengals haven’t defeated the Grizzlies since Dec. 13, 2010.

Malik Porter added 12 points and three blocks for Idaho State (8-22).

Idaho State closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 15-point lead, but Northern Arizona answered with a 13-0 run of their own to get within 44-42. NAU tied it at 50 with 11:16 to go, but ISU scored the next six and never trailed in the second half.

Brooks DeBisschop had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-14). Bernie Andre added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Cameron Shelton had 13 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.