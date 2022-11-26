NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Kai Huntsberry had 22 points, Abou Ousmane scored 20 and North Texas rolled to a 68-47 victory over Long Beach State at the Nassau Championship on Saturday night.

Huntsberry also added five assists for the Mean Green (5-1). Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry recorded 12 points.

The Beach (3-3) were led by Jadon Jones, who posted 11 points and two steals. AJ George added 10 points.

