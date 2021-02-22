Hunter leads UNC Greensboro past Western Carolina 77-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville coach Chris Mack admitted it was ''not a good look'' to be shown maskless in a video while celebrating the Cardinals' Dec. 26 victory over rival Kentucky.

The 33-second clip, tweeted Saturday night by Kentucky Sports Radio, shows the third-year Louisville coach with former Cardinals football player Eric Wood, celebrating Christmas with family and neighbors who stopped by his house. In the video, Wood yells that former Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne, now an assistant with the NBA's New York Knicks, was responsible for the Wildcats' previous victories over the Cardinals before noting he's gone, and that Hall of Fame coach John Calipari ''will never beat U of L again.''