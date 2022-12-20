DOVER, Del. (AP)Delonnie Hunt had 22 points in Wagner’s 58-51 win over Delaware State on Tuesday night.

Hunt added eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-4). Brandon Brown scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Keyontae Lewis was 2 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

The Hornets (1-11) were led in scoring by Brandon Stone, who finished with 23 points. Delaware State also got eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from Kyle Johnson. Jevin Muniz also recorded seven points and four assists. The loss was the Hornets’ 10th straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.