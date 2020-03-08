Hunsaker’s 27 leads Brown past Dartmouth 70-58

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Zach Hunsaker scored a career-high 27 points, Brandon Anderson added 24 and Brown beat Dartmouth 70-58 on Saturday night in a bittersweet regular-season finale.

The Bears (15-12, 8-6 Ivy League) posted their second-straight winning season and tied for fourth in the league, but lost the tiebreaker to Penn and will not advance to the Ivy League tournament next weekend.

Brown completed a weekend sweep of Harvard and Dartmouth on the road for the first time since 2008 and the 35 wins over the last two seasons is a school record

Hunsaker hit four 3-pointers and converted all 11 of his free throws. Anderson, who now has 1,405 points for fifth on Brown’s career list, had a career-high five 3-pointers and also had five steals, a career high. David Mitchell added eight rebounds.

Chris Knight had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Big Green (12-17, 5-9) and Ian Sistare added 11 points.

Brown defeated Dartmouth 67-65 on Feb. 7.

