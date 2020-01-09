Hugley carries E. Tennessee St. past UNC-Greensboro 64-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Joe Hugley came off the bench to score 14 points to lift East Tennessee State to a 64-57 win over UNC Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Bo Hodges had 13 points and six rebounds for ETSU (14-3, 3-1 Southern Conference). Tray Boyd III added 11 points. Lucas N’Guessan had three blocks for the visiting team.

Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans (12-5, 2-2). James Dickey added 12 points and eight rebounds.

East Tennessee State faces VMI at home on Saturday. UNC Greensboro plays Furman on the road on Saturday.

