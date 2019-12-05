Hughes scores 23 to lead Duquesne over VMI 71-58

PITTSBURGH (AP)Michael Hughes had a career-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Duquesne won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, beating VMI 71-58 on Wednesday night.

Hughes hit 10 of 11 shots and added four blocks.

Sincere Carry had 13 points and eight assists for Duquesne (7-0). Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11 points.

Baylee Steele, the Dukes’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

Travis Evee scored a season-high 26 points for the Keydets (3-7). Garrett Gilkeson added 12 points. Tyler Creammer had nine rebounds and three assists.

Duquesne plays Columbia at home on Monday. VMI plays Stetson at home on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com