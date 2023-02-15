HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Cameron Huefner scored 15 points as Sam Houston beat UT Arlington 66-56 on Wednesday night.

Huefner shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (19-6, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tristan Ikpe scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Donte Powers recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

Brandon Walker led the Mavericks (9-17, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Chendall Weaver added 14 points for UT Arlington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.