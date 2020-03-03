Howard tops Md.-Eastern Shore 62-60 for first MEAC win

NCAA Basketball
WASHINGTON (AP)Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Howard ended a 17-game skid with a 62-60 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night for its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win of the season.

The Hawks closed to 58-57 on Bruce Guy’s free throw with 3:05 left, but Bristol made two free throws and Nate Garvey added a layup for a 62-57 lead with 1:34 to go. Da’Shawn Phillip’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left made it the final score and the Hawks’ Canaan Bartley missed a jumper with 3 seconds left.

Charles Williams scored 18 points with six rebounds and Garvey added 14 points for the Bison (3-27, 1-14), who made 17 of 20 free throws, led by Bristol’s 8 of 8. Liwayne Richardson had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Ahmad Frost scored 15 points with nine rebounds for the Hawks (5-25, 4-11), who have lost four straight. AJ Cheeseman added 13 points.

The Bison leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Howard 78-66 on Jan. 4. Howard finishes out the regular season against Delaware State at home on Thursday. Maryland Eastern Shore finishes out the regular season against Coppin State at home on Thursday.

