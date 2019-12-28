Howard sets Marquette 3-pointer record in 106-54 win

MILWAUKEE (AP)Senior guard Markus Howard hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and set Marquette’s all-time record for career treys as the Golden Eagles routed Central Arkansas 106-54 on Saturday in their final nonconference game of the season.

Howard’s career 358 3-pointers surpasses the 354 made by Steve Novak (2002-06). Howard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored 25 of his 30 points in 13 minutes of first-half play as the Golden Eagles took a 57-24 halftime lead.

Marquette’s 106 points is a season high and it’s the second time this season the Golden Eagles have reached the century mark.

Theo John scored 12 points for Marquette (10-2), which made 13 of 26 3-pointers, never trailed and led by as many as 53, a season high. Sacar Anim and Ed Morrow scored 11 points apiece and Brendan Bailey added a career-high 12 rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (3-10), who committed 27 personal fouls and shot 31% overall. Jaxson Baker added seven rebounds.

Marquette opens Big East Conference play against Creighton on the road on Wednesday. Central Arkansas opens Southland Conference play against Houston Baptist on the road on Thursday.

