Howard scores 24 to lead Alcorn St. over Ecclesia 122-71

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Maurice Howard had a season-high 24 points as Alcorn State rolled past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 122-71 on Friday in its final nonconference game of the season.

Howard hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and the Braves made a season-high 23 3-pointers.

Deshaw Andrews had 18 points for Alcorn State (4-6), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory in the first meeting of the teams. Corey Tillery added 17 points and six rebounds. Arne Morris had a career-high 16 points and Anthony Fairley set career highs with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The 122 points were a season best for Alcorn State.

Drew Cone had 25 points and six assists for the Royals. Deondre Phillips added 19 points and Zachary McGee had 15 points.

Alcorn State plays Santa Clara on the road next Sunday.

