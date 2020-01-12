Closings
Howard, Patterson lead No. 14 Kentucky women past Gators

NCAA Basketball
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Rhyne Howard had 22 points after a slow start, Chasity Patterson added a career-high 20 and No. 14 Kentucky pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida 65-45 on Sunday.

Howard, who hit seven 3-pointers in each of the last two games and scored a total of 80 points, including a school-record tying 43, was 0 of 1 from 3-point range and ended a streak of five straight games with 25 points.

Kentucky (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) shot 26.5% in the first half, with Howard scoring four points and only led 28-23. The Wildcats turned 11 Florida turnovers into 12 points.

Howard scored seven straight Kentucky points in the third period, but the Wildcats only bumped the lead to 42-34. Howard had a nine-point run in the first half of the fourth quarter and 11 points overall as Kentucky pulled away.

Howard was 7 of 10 for 18 points in the second half.

Kentucky struggled on offense, shooting 31%, more than 10% below its average. The Wildcats went 6 of 24 from 3-point range when they usually shoot 39% and had a school-record 16 in their last game.

Kiara Smith had 16 points for the Gators (11-6, 2-2), but freshman Lavender Briggs was held to two points, ending her streak of double-figure games at 14. Florida had 25 turnovers, losing 31 points

