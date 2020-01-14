Howard lifts Alcorn St. past Grambling St. 87-69

Live Now
LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Maurice Howard scored 24 points and made eight assists, Deshaw Andrews added 18 points and Alcorn State beat Grambling 87-69 on Monday night.

Troymain added 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Braves (6-9, 2-2 Southwest Athletic Conference), who made 13 of 31 3-pointers. Corey Tillery had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Cameron Christon scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for the Tigers (9-8, 3-1), who saw their three-game win streak end. Devante Jackson scored 14 points and Ivy Smith Jr. had 11.

Alcorn State faces Mississippi Valley State on the road on Saturday. Grambling State faces Prairie View at home on Saturday.

