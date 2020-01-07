Breaking News
Howard leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 95-80

NCAA Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Maurice Howard scored a career-high 31 points, making 14 of 15 free throws, and Alcorn State beat Texas Southern 95-80 on Monday night, ending its eight-game road losing streak.

Corey Tillery made 8 of 11 3-pointers in scoring a career-high 26 points for the Braves (5-8, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Deshaw Andrews scored 17 points and Troymain Crosby added 12 with four assists.

Bryson Etienne scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1). Yahuza Rasas and Quinton Brigham scored 12 points apiece with Rasas grabbing 15 rebounds. John Jones added 10 points.

Alcorn State (5-8, 1-1) faces Jackson State at home on Saturday. Texas Southern faces Prairie View at home on Saturday.

